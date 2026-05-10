MIAMI (WSVN) - A cruise tragedy occurred on a ship that sailed from South Florida on the last day of celebration.



The tragedy happened aboard the Carnival Celebration cruise ship.

After the cruise reached its final port of call in the Bahamas on Saturday, a woman suffered a medical emergency before suddenly ending up in the water at Celebration Key.

A passenger who was on the cruise described the incident to 7News.

“She had a heart attack, went off with the scooter, and banged her head pretty bad, and then her husband tried to do what he could, and he ended up hurting himself as well,” said Edward Egersheim.

Another passenger spoke about the tragedy.

“It’s vacation, you don’t expect bad things to happen, but definitely getting back on the boat was really sad, I mean, we walked past the scooter and all you could think about is that poor lady,” said Linsy Egersheim.

Carnival Cruise Line released a statement reading:

“Carnival confirmed that a female guest using a mobility scooter drove off the pier at Celebration Key and fell into the water while Carnival Celebration was in port on May 9. Carnival teams responded, successfully retrieving her from the water. Despite resuscitation efforts, she did not survive”

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