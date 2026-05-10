WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - A deadly crash on Interstate 75 in West Broward left three cars and a bus damaged.

The accident happened overnight on Sunday near mile marker 26 in West Broward.

Video captured the damaged vehicles, with one car being mangled in the crash.

Two people died on the scene, and five others were hurt.

The southbound lanes were closed until the damaged vehicles could be removed.

The Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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