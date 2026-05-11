WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - An intense firefight in the Florida Everglades continued for a second day as crews raced to contain a massive brush fire that has area residents on edge, leading to road closures and the temporary closure of Everglades Holiday Park.

The blaze, which sparked Sunday afternoon near Mack’s Fish Camp, is affecting a pretty wide swath of western Broward County, stretching from U.S. 27 north through Pembroke Pines, with thick gray smoke blowing right toward Alligator Alley.

Crews from multiple fire agencies geared up for another day of battling the “Max Road Fire.” Monday afternoon, officials with the Florida Forest Service said the brush fire has now burned more than 11,000 acres and is 60% contained.

“Those wildfire firefighters from the Florida Forest Service have all those on the ground working operations, but then we’re also working in conjunction with Broward Sheriff’s Office Aerial Resources, making water drops with them and then also National Guard,” said Michelle Danielson, senior forester at Florida Forest Service’s Everglades District.

Residents in West Broward woke up to bright flames engulfing the horizon as the fire burned near U.S. 27. Thick plumes of smoke eventually replaced the orange glow as the day went on.

The fire was first discovered at the intersection of Krome Avenue and Northwest 186th Street. The wind quickly pushed the flames northwest.

Those who live in a nearby small community, like John, saw the flames scorching the ground right next to their homes.

“It’s a little scary, you know what I mean? A lot of action going on out here. I couldn’t get a hold of my wife for a little bit,” said John.

John said area residents acted fast.

“They told everyone to get out. They took care of the situation,” he said.

Others who were at Cafe 27, near where the fire is burning, said it is all anyone can talk about.

“It’s happening in our area so everybody’s talking about it,” said Vito Raneri, co-owner of Cafe 27. “You got that charcoal, basically wood smell, but you tolerate it. you don’t have a choice.”

All day Monday, firefighters were seen attacking the blaze from the ground and the sky. At one point, two U.S. Army choppers hovered in the sky, helping fight the flames.

On Monday afternoon, Mother Nature gave fire crews a helping hand. A small rain shower helped make a big dent in the battle, but by early evening, the flames had rekindled.

The smoky conditions have also brought drivers on U.S. 27 to a halt. Some recorded video of the heavy plumes of smoke.

“If you are driving on the road, I know you want to look and take videos, but please take precautions because we don’t want any accidents on the road,” said Danielson.

The flames are burning close to the Holly Lake mobile home community, located off U.S. 27 and Pines Boulevard in Pembroke Pines.

As firefighters work to keep the fire line away from them, residents in the 650 homes at Holly Lake have reason to be concerned.

“Flames look like they were 30, 40 feet high, moving very quickly. It was pretty dramatic and pretty scary,” said resident Bob Betancourt.

Betancourt said he and his wife watched the flames throughout the night, in case they needed to escape.

“You can’t outrun the fire. [The fire] is still burning, but the good news is the wind is blowing northwest,” said Betancourt.

“Today it started with just a little puff of smoke, and the wind started coming north, and it really took off,” said resident Audrey Gonzalez. “Within about two and a half hours, it was about right behind my house. It’s getting a little closer this way today, but I’m praying that it’ll stay there.”

Praying isn’t all she did. Early Monday morning, before firefighters arrived in her neighborhood, Gonzalez tried to do her part, keeping her backyard wet and ready.

“It can move pretty fast,” she said.

Crews worked overtime to set up a perimeter and ensure the 650 homes were not in any danger. They set up on the levee near the mobile home community and spent the entire night monitoring the blaze.

Gonzalez said she has faith in the firefighters, and she’s been in this situation before, but it is still uneasy to watch.

“That’s what’s most concerning, the power lines. If it gets too close to the power lines, unfortunately, they will, you know, blow up or catch on fire,” she said. “It’s not a nice feeling, I tell you. It’s a little concerning and scary, but, you know, we’re used to it.”

Fortunately, throughout the day on Monday, much of that smoke and fire has moved to the northwest of Holly Lake. However, residents told 7News they’re not going to breathe a sigh of relief until the fire is fully out, because things can change quickly with a brush fire.

“Thank you very much because it is nerve-wracking. I’ve lived here 45 years, and I don’t want to go anywhere else,” said Betancourt.

Others like Mike Gourley, a truck driver from Pittsburgh, said he passes through this area regularly for work. But on Sunday, quickly knew something was wrong.

“We came across Griffin Road and saw all the smoke and everything still there. Geez, oh man! It’s crazy. You can smell, you can smell it sitting here right now,” he said. “We were coming down on U.S.-27 and everything just the glow and everything we thought it was the sun at first. The closer we got, ‘Oh man, it’s like a fire.”

And, as the fire continues to spread, Everglades Holiday Park, a popular recreational site, has shut down.

“Any tourist activities are closed at the moment because we want to focus all operations in terms of suppression and safety,” said Danielson.

All operations have ceased, meaning they’re no longer offering airboat rides. Representatives said they hope to reopen on Tuesday, but that all depends on the blaze, which remains very much active.

A firefighter with Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue said they have saturated the area, meaning they’ve dumped tons of water on the brush.

“Pembroke Pines fire Fine fire department as well as via BSO, they’re doing the structure protection that would be affecting any communities or areas,” said Danielson.

Across west Broward County, those who live and work near the flames hope this brush fire is fully contained soon.

While the winds seem to be blowing from the southeast, meteorologists said they are expected to shift, meaning air quality will likely deteriorate further on Tuesday. If the wind begins to blow toward Everglades Holiday Park, they will do a full evacuation.

Down south in Florida City, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and the Forestry Service are battling another wildfire near 172nd Avenue. As of late Monday night, the flames of that fire had burned roughly 300 acres and are 50% contained.

Meteorologists forecast rain for the area on Tuesday and Wednesday as a front moves across South Florida, potentially bringing relief to the firefight.

While the cause of the flames remains unknown, the state of Florida has been dealing with dry conditions for months.

“Since the fall, we’ve been working with really dry conditions; any type of spark or any natural causes could be an indication why we’re seeing these fires all over the state,” said an official.

Officials urge those with outdoor plans in the areas of Pembroke Prime and West Broward to keep in mind that the air quality has taken a hit. They advise drivers using their air conditioner to ensure it is set to recirculate. That’s also something to keep in mind for area residents who remain indoors.

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