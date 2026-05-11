FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - Florida City is also in the line of fire as firefighters battle multiple fires.

Video shared with 7News shows firefighters using a helicopter to drop water on the flames.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to two fires. One that erupted near Southwest 344th Street and Dixie Highway and another one near US-1 and Southwest 352nd Street.

The blaze on 352nd Street has burned over 200 acres and is 30% contained as of late Monday afternoon.

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