FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - Brush fires caused traffic trouble in Florida City this weekend.

Firefighters used a helicopter to drop water on the flames in Florida City on Sunday.

Crews said there are two fires in this area — one near Southwest 344th Street and Dixie Highway and another near U.S. 1 at mile marker 126 and Southwest 352nd Street.

Traffic was backed up for hours in the northbound lanes. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said, all of Florida City traffic continues to be diverted to Krome Avenue.

The highway was periodically shut down as firefighters worked to stop the spread of the flames.

The fire on Southwest 352nd Street has burned more than 200 acres, and it is only 30% contained as of early Monday morning. The Florida Forest Service website shows the fire near Southwest 344th Street has been fully contained.

As of early Monday morning, U.S. 1 and Card Sound Road are back open in both directions.

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