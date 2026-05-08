MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Netflix film inspired by the largest cash seizure in South Florida’s history is now the subject of a lawsuit for its depiction of the officers involved in the case.

A new lawsuit filed against Artists Equity, the production company founded by the main stars of the movie Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, claims the film, “The Rip,” unfairly damages the reputation of the officers who were involved in the 2016 raid.

“When you rip something, you’re stealing something. We never stole a dollar,” said Jonathan Santana.

Santana, now a deputy for the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, is one of the two officers of the former Miami-Dade Police Department who was credited for solving the Miami Lakes drug case, which netted more than $20 million being seized after being discovered inside of the attic of a home.

While Santana was celebrated for his work on the case 10 years ago, he told 7News he gets teased for his involvement in the case now.

He blames the Netflix movie’s false portrayal of corrupt cops working that case for the change in behavior.

“Pretty much saying, you know, how many buckets of money did I steal?” said Santana.

Since “The Rip” was released in January, he argues those are the kinds of verbal jabs he receives all the time.

“They portrayed police officers as dirty, they portrayed my clients as dirty. Now their reputations are hurt,” said Ignacio Alvarez, Santana’s attorney.

Alvarez, who works at Algo Law Firm, said that’s why they’re suing the production company.

The suit also contends that producers also should’ve paid Santana and Jason Smith, the other officer involved in the case, as consultants instead of another cop who, they say, wasn’t part of that investigation.

“If an individual got paid for the story then they should be compensated for being present,” said Alvarez.

It’s not the first time “The Rip” has been met with ire in South Florida.

Within a week of the film’s release on the streaming platform, Hialeah Mayor Bryan Calvo and the city’s chief of police said it unfairly portrayed Hialeah as a dangerous place to live and disrespected law enforcement despite the real-life events it’s based on actually happening in Miami Lakes.

“This movie is a slap in the face to our law enforcement personnel,” said Calvo.

Alvarez said the movie, which was presented as being based on true events, is flawed and damaging to his clients’ images.

“My clients are now hurt for the rest of their lives with everybody perceives that they’re dirty,” said Alvarez.

The lawsuit was filed in early May out of Coral Gables.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.