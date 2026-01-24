HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The mayor and police chief of Hialeah are ripping the new Netflix film, “The Rip,” based on a real story, for making city officials and residents look bad.

In the 2016 drug bust, former officer Chris Casiano and his narcotics team raided a Miami Lakes home, finding millions of dollars stuffed in buckets hidden inside an attic compartment. It was the largest cash seizure ever made in Miami-Dade’s history. The film, however, was primarily filmed in the City of Hialeah.

“They start off the entrance to Hialeah with bullet holes riddling the sign coming into the city. By the way, that sign doesn’t exist. We have no sign that looks like that,” said Hialeah Mayor Bryan Calvo.

Calvo said the film wrongfully portrays the city as a gritty and unsafe city, fueled by drug heists and violence.

“This movie is a slap in the face to our law enforcement personnel,” said Calvo. “If you have never been to Hialeah, if you live somewhere else in this country and you see this film, I wouldn’t want to come here, and that’s a problem.”

He also emphasized that the real-life drug bust occurred in Miami Lakes, not Hialeah.

“The real story that we saw depicted in the movie ‘Rip’ took place in Miami Lakes,” said Calvo.

7News covered the police raid at the home located near Northwest 169th Terrace and 77th Path, which a suspected marijuana trafficker owned.

In total, $24 million was seized, and authorities took Luis Hernandez-Gonzalez and his sister, Salma Hernandez, into custody. Hernandez-Gonzalez served five years in prison.

Hialeah Police Chief George Fuente agreed with the mayor, saying filmmakers don’t write the city’s story.

“The real story of Hialeah is written every day by our officers through their actions, their service, and their commitment to this community,” said Fuente.

Despite the film’s location inaccuracy, the story puts a magnifying glass on the tension, paranoia, and threat of betrayal that ensue among police officers who initially appear corrupt.

Calvo argued the film’s intended portrayal crossed the line.

“Right now, the perception through this film is that these are corrupt officers and nothing can be further from the truth,” said Calvo.

The mayor said the city’s lawyers are looking into whether any action can be taken, but there has been no word of a lawsuit.

