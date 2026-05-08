LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A police pursuit in Lauderdale Lakes ended with the arrest of five people involved in a reported shooting.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a shooting near the 2700 block of Somerset Drive at around 3 p.m., Thursday.

Upon arrival, deputies found a victim who stated several individuals fired multiple shots at his vehicle. The victim then told deputies the individuals fled the scene.

Authorities caught up with the subjects a short time later and a pursuit ensued.

Deputies say five subjects later bailed out of the vehicle near the 4600 block of Northwest 16th Avenue.

All five subjects were located and taken into custody.

It remains unclear what led up to the shooting.

Nobody was injured.

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