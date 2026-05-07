MIAMI (WSVN) - Publix appears to be changing their stance on allowing customers to open carry within their stores.

New signage appearing outside of several Publix locations across Miami-Dade and Broward shows the company only wants law enforcement to be allowed to openly carry weapons within their stores.

The signage reads: “Publix kindly asks that only law enforcement openly carry firearms in our stores.”

The change of policy is also reflected on Publix’s website, under their frequently asked questions section.

In September 2025, an appeals court overruled the state’s ban on open carry, calling the ban unconstitutional.

The law allowed for businesses or owners of private property to have the choice to allow open carry within their premises.

Publix initially confirmed that they would allow for open carry within all of their stores following that court’s ruling.

The new signage appearing at several stores across South Florida shows that policy has now changed.

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