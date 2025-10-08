(WSVN) - Publix has confirmed it will allow customers to openly carry firearms inside its Florida stores, following a court ruling that struck down the state’s long-standing open carry ban.

In a statement to 7News, a spokesperson for Publix said the grocery chain “follows all federal, state and local laws” and emphasized that “treating customers with dignity and respect is a founding belief.”

The spokesperson added that they will contact law enforcement “in any instance where a customer creates a threatening, erratic or dangerous shopping experience – whether they are openly carrying a firearm or not.”

Florida’s open carry law took effect Sept. 25 after an appeals court deemed the state’s previous ban unconstitutional. Under the ruling, private businesses are permitted to set their own policies regarding open carry.

Several major retailers told the Sun Sentinel they will continue to prohibit open carry.

Winn-Dixie’s parent company, Southeastern Grocers, said its policy remains unchanged, adding, “We do not permit open carry of firearms inside our stores. We respectfully ask customers to secure firearms safely before entering.”

Walmart and Sam’s Club also told the Sun Sentinel they will not allow open carry in their stores.

“Driven by our commitment to maintaining a safe environment in our stores and clubs, we ask that customers refrain from openly carrying firearms,” a Walmart spokesperson told the Sun Sentinel.

