(WSVN) - Florida’s attorney general has confirmed that open carry is legal in the state following a recent court ruling.

Attorney General James Uthmeier issued formal guidance to law enforcement officials to end prosecutions the previous state ban.

The memo came after an appeals court struck down the state’s ban on open carry, finding it violated the Second Amendment.

Law-abiding Floridians will now be able to legally carry firearms out in the open.

