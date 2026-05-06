HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Homestead woman is facing felony charges after police said she pointed firearms at her boyfriend during a domestic dispute and injured officers while resisting arrest early Wednesday morning.

According to an arrest affidavit, officers responded around 12:33 a.m. to an apartment near Northeast Second Road in Homestead after receiving reports of a fight in progress. Authorities said the caller, later identified as 35-year-old Roxanna Martinez, told dispatchers her boyfriend of three years was attempting to shoot her.

When officers arrived, they separated the couple and observed multiple hematomas on Martinez’s face, according to the report. Investigators said Martinez initially claimed her boyfriend unloaded a firearm and struck her with it before later changing parts of her story.

Police noted no ShotSpotter alerts or shell casings were found at the scene and described Martinez as “extremely inebriated.”

Police said the boyfriend told investigators the couple had been arguing when Martinez allegedly pointed her 9mm handgun at him.

He told officers he disarmed her and removed the magazine from the weapon.

According to the affidavit, the boyfriend said Martinez then retrieved his 10mm Smith & Wesson handgun from a bag in the kitchen and pointed it at him as well.

He told police he disarmed her a second time and struck her in the face while trying to prevent himself from being shot.

Investigators said officers later recovered both firearms and ammunition inside the residence after receiving consent to search the apartment.

Police determined Martinez was the primary aggressor and placed her under arrest on charges including aggravated assault with a firearm and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Authorities said Martinez resisted while officers attempted to place her in a patrol vehicle, kicking one officer in the shin and scratching another officer on the arm during the struggle.

Martinez was taken to Homestead Hospital for medical clearance before being transported to the Homestead Police Department for booking, according to the report

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