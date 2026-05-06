MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities seized several cars were seized from a used car shop in connection to an FBI investigation in Miami.

Police surrounded Cube Motors off of Northwest 4th Avenue and Northwest 79th Street, at around 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

7 Drone Force captured the moments one man could be seen exiting the shop shirtless with his hands up. Investigators cuffed that man and placed him in the back of a pickup truck.

Just moments later, a second man could be seen exiting Cube Motors with his hands in the air and was detained as well.

The shop doesn’t open until 8 a.m., which raised questions as to what those men were doing there so early.

Hours later, investigators could be seen just inside the gates of the auto repair and used car dealership, as they appeared to check the VIN numbers of some of the vehicles within.

7News cameras captured a shot of a detained man behind those gates. However, it remains unclear whether hr was one of the men seen exiting the shop and detained earlier in the morning.

What is known is that all of the individuals who were detained were later let go by police.

Around a dozen or more vehicles could be seen being towed out of the shop, with some lined up down the street.

Among those seized was a gray Mercedes-Benz, a white Nissan, a black Corvette, a red BMW and multiple other vehicles.

The FBI later released a statement tgat reads in part, “The FBI is conducting court ordered law enforcement activity.”

However, as of early Wednesday afternoon, authorities have not provied further details about their ongoing investigation.

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