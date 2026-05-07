POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who was reported missing from Pompano Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, 39-year-old Erica Lowman was last seen near the 800 block of Briny Avenue, at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday..

Lowman stands 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs around 100 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a blue shirt and jean shorts at the time of her disappearance.

Lowman’s family told detectives that she experiences mental illness.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

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