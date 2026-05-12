(AP) — A small plane crashed Tuesday in Bahamian waters about 80 miles (about 130 kilometers) off the coast of Florida and all 10 people aboard were rescued, officials in the Bahamas said.

The pilot had declared an emergency and then communication with the aircraft was lost, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority in the Bahamas said in a media post. The U.S. Coast Guard and multiple Bahamian agencies were involved in the ensuring search and rescue.

The U.S. Coast Guard launched a C-27 aircraft to look for the downed Beechcraft 300 King Air turboprop plane. The rescued passengers were brought in for medical evaluations, the Coast Guard said.

The cause of the crash remains unknown.

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