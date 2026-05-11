MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Beach man was arrested after investigators said he used another woman’s personal information to fraudulently purchase a vehicle from a Doral car dealership, according to authorities.

Dario Posada, 34, faces charges including fraudulent use of personal identification information, obtaining a vehicle by trick and grand theft, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police said the investigation began April 27 after a woman reported her identity had been used without permission in the purchase of a vehicle from Doral Acura.

The victim told detectives she never authorized anyone to use her credit information or act as a co-signer on the purchase, investigators said.

According to the affidavit, detectives obtained dealership documents identifying Posada and a woman listed as “Jennifer Fleites” as the buyers of the vehicle.

Investigators said the scanned driver’s license used in the transaction contained the victim’s personal information but displayed a different woman’s photograph.

Authorities said the dealership’s finance manager told detectives Posada arrived alone at the dealership while a woman claiming to be the victim spoke with employees by phone and provided information needed to complete the co-signer paperwork.

Police said the documents were electronically signed and approved before the vehicle was released.

Investigators later tracked the stolen Acura Integra to Pembroke Pines, where the vehicle was recovered by Pembroke Pines Police.

Detectives also conducted a photo lineup, and the dealership finance manager positively identified Posada as the man who purchased the vehicle, according to the report.

Police said detectives went to Posada’s residence on 76th Street in Miami Beach on May 7 in an attempt to locate him.

Family members told officers he was at work and would be advised to contact police, investigators said.

According to the affidavit, Posada later responded to the Doral Police Department, waived his Miranda rights and agreed to speak with detectives before being taken into custody.

He was later transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

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