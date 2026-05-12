SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 6-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after he shot himself in the shoulder with his mother’s gun, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to reports of a child shot in the area of Southwest 172nd Street and 102nd Avenue in the West Perrine neighborhood, just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to investigators, the 6-year-old’s mother was inside the home when she heard a loud popping noise. She ran to the room to find her son with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the shoulder.

When first responders arrived at the home, the child wasn’t there, because upon finding her son shot, the mother drove her child to Jackson South Medical Center after calling 911.

The mother told responding deputies that it was her handgun that her son used.

7News cameras captured the young patient being loaded up into a helicopter for transport. Rescue crews airlifted the young patient from Jackson South to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.

Upon arrival at HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, the boy was conscious. As of Tuesday night, he is in stable condition and expected to be OK.

Back at the scene, cameras captured police tape around the area of the neighborhood where the house is located, as detectives gathered evidence and spoke to witnesses.

Area residents said the situation is sad to hear.

“We were trying to figure out what was going on,” said Alexandria Smith. “[I feel] sad and devastated.”

“I saw a bunch of police in front of my house,” said Alexis Brown.

The investigation continued well into the night, as detectives attempted to determine whether the firearm was properly stored.

Deputies said it’s unclear whether the mother will face charges. No arrest has been made as of early Wednesday morning, as they continue to investigate.

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