DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A homicide investigation is underway at a gated community in Doral after four people, including two children, were found dead inside a home.

Doral Police units responded to a welfare check in the area of Northwest 111th Court and 72nd Terrace in the Doral Isles community, just after 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Responding officers entered the residence to find an unresponsive woman, man and two girls.

Paramedics with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the home and pronounced the four of them dead at the scene.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Homicide Bureau detectives responded to the scene and have taken over the ongoing investigation. They have not specified how these people are related.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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