CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was found shot to death outside of an apartment complex in Coral Springs, police said, triggering an hours-long SWAT situation at the complex next door that led to the closure of a nearby school.

7News cameras captured marked and unmarked police cars lining the 2500 block of Riverside Drive, near the Coral Park East and Coral Springs Tower Club complexes, between Royal Palm Boulevard and West Sample Road, at around 9 a.m. on Thursday.

The incident in question took place hours earlier. Coral Springs Police said units responded to a call about a shooting, just after 2:50 a.m.

“Caller believes there were six to seven shots fired outside his 10-20,” said a dispatcher in radio transmissions.

Neighbors told 7News they woke up to the gunfire.

“It could have been two or three live shots,” said James S.

Another resident of the complex said he heard gunfire, then saw people running away from the complex.

Officers arrived to find the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

“Twenty-five-year-old male with a single [gunshot wound], CPR was in progress, no pulse,” said another dispatcher in radio transmissions.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Within minutes, dozens of police cars descended upon the neighborhood, as the SWAT team moved in.

“This is my first time seeing this much police in one spot in Coral Springs,” said area resident Denie Raymonvil.

7 Drone Force hovered above the victim’s body covered with a white tarp in a parking lot.

SWAT officers with their guns drawn appeared to be zeroing on one building at the Coral Springs Tower Club.

“Witness … saw the male run from the pool area into the building,” said a dispatcher in radio transmissions.

Officers were also seen speaking with area residents after they cordoned off the entrance to the complex.

“I feel bad, because this is – Coral Springs is a nice area, it’s quiet, so I like Coral Springs, but I don’t know. I’ve never seen something like this in my life, so I’m a little nervous,” said area resident Sandro Wong.

“I mean, you see a bunch of cops in the area. It’s kind of shocking, ain’t it?” said another resident.

A man who identified himself as Ron said his friend, who lives in the building at Coral Springs Tower Club, was told he cannot leave his apartment.

“I pick him up to go to work every day at 6 o’clock. They wouldn’t let him leave his apartment,” said Ron. “This neighborhood has really changed.”

Somerset Academy Riverside, a charter K-8 school located down the street from the complex, was forced to close for the day because of this active investigation.

“This is a pretty good neighborhood, good to raise your kids, and the schools are great out here, and to wake up to see things like this is very unfortunate,” said Raymonvil.

By 10 a.m., the SWAT team began moving out of the neighborhood.

Police said there is no current threat to the public. They havem’t specified whether or not they have taken anyone into custody, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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