NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A trooper pursuit in Northwest Miami-Dade ended in a rollover wreck and with a person in handcuffs and a victim in the hospital.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 103rd Street on Wednesday evening to stop a red Dodge pickup truck.

Troopers got a call of a kidnapping and a victim in the back of the truck that was traveling a high rate of speed.

Once troopers located the truck, they intercepted it and attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver of the truck fled.

The ensuing short pursuit ended with a chaotic collision on Northwest 18th Avenue and 86th Street after, investigators said, troopers performed a precision immobilization technique maneuver that caused the truck to flip on its side and hit a red Nissan Altima.

Surveillance video captured the moment of impact.

“Real life-changing, real life-changing, man, I’m like, ‘Whoa, man.’ I saw a car flying back and forth, helicopter, he ran and [inaudible] the big red truck,” said another witness.

Estra Gonzalez and her daughter Cynthia Hulett, who own the Altima parked outside their home, said they were indoors when they heard the crash.

“It was like a movie,” said Gonzalez in Spanish.

“They were trying to stop the red Ram, and the cop hit the Ram and flipped on our car,” said Hulett.

The suspect was caught and cuffed. 7News cameras captured the suspect in handcuffs on a stretcher.

Troopers have said the victim was recovered safely.

MDFR officials said they transported the two patients to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

7News cameras captured a Miami Gardens Police Crime Scene Investigations van arriving at the scene.

Detectives haven’t disclosed the identities of the suspect or the victim, and they haven’s specified whether the two knew each other, as they continue to investigate.

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