HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A rollover crash involving a semi-truck sent its driver to the hospital and led to extensive traffic backups during the morning commute and left a cleanup effort along the Florida Turnpike in Hollywood.

A drone camera captured the wreck off the highway, next to the northbound lanes by the Hollywood Boulevard and Pines Boulevard exits, at around 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said that a Honda sedan struck the trailer, causing the driver of the 18-wheeler to slam into the guardrail and flip over, Monday night.

According to Hollywood Fire Rescue units, the semi-truck rolled over with the trailer and debris down the embankment on the northbound entrance ramp at Hollywood Boulevard.

The vehicle almost went into a nearby lake but came to rest near the water.

More than 50 gallons of fuel leaked onto the roadway, leaving a big mess just feet from the water.

Paramedics transported the driver of the truck to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The driver of the Honda sedan was cited for reckless driving.

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