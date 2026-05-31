TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives from the Broward Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance locating 17-year-old Brisa Velasco.

According to detectives, Velasco was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday in the 8700 block of Northwest 57th Street in Tamarac.

Velasco stands 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighs about 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing all black clothes, according to detectives.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.