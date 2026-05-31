CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting in Cutler Bay.

Deputies from the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office said that the victims were shot along South Dixie Highway early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the incident, which took place outside an IHOP.

Investigators said that a verbal argument escalated, causing the suspect to open fire.

Both victims, a man and a woman, were struck in the upper body, and were rushed to Jackson Memorial South in critical condition.

Dan Enea of Sunshine Restaurant Partners, the IHOP franchisee, released a statement reading:

“We are concerned about the incident that took place last night. The safety and well-being of our staff and guests is our top priority. We have fully cooperated with local authorities as they investigate the matter. Our thoughts are with those affected, and we remain committed to maintaining a safe environment for our guests and team members. Any additional questions can be directed to the Miami Police Department, as this is an ongoing investigation.”

The suspect fled after the shooting and remains at large.

MDSO detectives are leading the investigation into the incident.

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