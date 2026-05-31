POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was hospitalized and a suspect was arrested after a shooting in Pompano Beach.

The incident happened along the 500 block of Northwest 15th Street early Sunday morning.

Broward County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound, who was later transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect was identified as 43-year-old Victor Stephen Boyd Jr.

BSO later located his vehicle in Margate, conducted a traffic stop, and arrested him.

Boyd faces charges of attempted murder with a firearm and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.