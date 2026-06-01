SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Four people were taken to the hospital after a violent chain-reaction crash sent a parked car into a Southwest Miami-Dade home, causing extensive damage.

7News cameras captured the house in question boarded up on Monday morning, hours after chaotic weekend wreck near Southwest 139th Avenue and Monroe Street.

It was a scary Sunday evening for the two drivers involved in the crash that unfolded around 7 p.m., according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office.

“I hope everybody’s safe, nobody’s hurt or anything, you know. It’s just stuff like this happening, you know, people just got to do better with driving,” said area resident Jalen Nowells.

The impact was so severe that one of the two cars involved was thrown off the road. through a fence and into a driveway of a nearby home, where it hit a parked car. That car then cracked the wall of the house.

Paramedics with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the injured victims to a nearby hospital.

“They have, you know, the whole neighborhood blocked off [near] the house, so I figured, ‘Hey, come on, see what’s going on,'” said Nowells.

Monday morning, one of the homeowners at the house impacted said her brother was in his room when the car came smashing into the home.

Neighbors told 7News it’s not uncommon for cars to speed in this area.

“Very erratic, I would say volatile. I feel like some people need to get their driver’s license renewed again,” said Nowells.

Officials said three of the patients are in critical condition, and one is stable.

As for what caused the crash and whether anyone will be charged, that all remains under investigation.

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