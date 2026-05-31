FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Habitat for Humanity hosted a special home dedication ceremony for several families in Fort Lauderdale.

Four families received the keys to their new homes on Saturday morning in the Northwest 27th Terrace area.

The ceremony also celebrated Habitat Broward and JM Family Enterprises’ 25-year partnership and their work in building over 50 homes together.

“We’ve been involved for over 20 years, giving back to the community through Habitat, and it’s good for our associates who put a lot of time into building these homes to come out and celebrate with these owners today,” said Cassey Gunnel Jr., Executive Leadership at JM Family.

Habitat for Humanity Chairman Robert Taylor said homeownership is an amazing transformation in someone’s life.

“One thing that makes Habitat so powerful is that everything is earned, and when you do see those people earn their first home and purchase their first home and know they’re going into their first home, it’s an amazing transformation,” he said.

One recipient of the home said they were very happy to be a homeowner.

“It is a dream come true to own this place, to finally have our own home. [It] is priceless,” they said.

Organizers said this long-time project serves to expand access to affordable housing and strengthen local communities.

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