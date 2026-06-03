MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade woman is facing fraud and licensing charges after investigators say she operated an unlicensed post-cosmetic surgery recovery facility out of a home, taking in more than $200,000 from unsuspecting patients.

Kerri Lisa Smith, 38, was arrested Tuesday and charged with organized fraud of $50,000 or more and operating an assisted living facility without a license.

The investigation began on March 17 when detectives executed a search warrant at a home near SW 215 Terrace and SW 132 Court.

Inside the property, they found eight post-operative patients being housed at the unlicensed facility.

Further investigation revealed Smith had collected more than $200,000 from victims since October 2025.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (305-471-8477).

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