NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have identified a kidnapping suspect who was taken into custody after a trooper pursuit in Northwest Miami-Dade ended in a rollover wreck.

Surveillance video captured Wednesday’s chaotic collision on Northwest 18th Avenue and 86th Street as Florida Highway Patrol troopers stopped Ronald Kelly.

Area resident James Johnson’s adrenaline was through the roof after he witnessed the trooper pursuit come to an end.

“I heard that [expletive] boom! And then he flipped,” said Johnson. “It was a real-life chase, real-life chase, man, I’m like, ‘Whoa, man.’ I saw a car flying back and forth, helicopter, he ran and [inaudible] the big red truck.”

Kelly, 29, was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital. Investigators said he was out on felony bond in connection to a prior arrest for aggravated assault against the mother of his child in April.

Troopers said the suspect abducted a man in Miami Gardens, and when they tried to make a traffic stop, the driver took off.

A short pursuit ensued and came to an end when troopers executed a precision immobilization technique maneuver, causing the truck to flip onto its side.

The victim who was in the bed of the truck was thrown out and rolled onto the street.

When the truck flipped, it collided with a red Nissan Altima that was parked on the road.

The owner of that car, Cynthia Hulett, was inside of her home when she heard the noise.

“It was just a lot of lights outside, we heard a loud crash,” said Hullet.

Hulett walked outside to find her car all banged up. Now she’s waiting to find out what’s next.

“The front door, the back door is pretty bad, window’s broken, back bumper is messed up,” she said. “A lot of damage, and I still haven’t got any update on whether they’re going to fix it or anything like that, but we’re hoping that they do.”

Kelly was loaded onto a stretcher in handcuffs and taken to the hospital. He faces charges of kidnapping and fleeing and eluding.

According to FHP, the victim is going to be OK.

It remains unclear whether the victim and the suspect knew each other.

Miami Gardens Police have not yet released further details on the initial kidnapping call.

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