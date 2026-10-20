MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested after police said he attempted to kidnap a girl at a gas station in Miramar.

According to an arrest report, the incident occurred at the Miramar Quick Lube gas station, located at 2750 S. State Road 7, Sunday evening.

Police said 32-year-old Michael E. Polanco grabbed the girl from behind by the neck and attempted to walk away with her

Police said the victim told investigators that Polanco had asked someone at the gas station for scissors before grabbing her from behind.

The victim said Polanco released his grip shortly afterward and walked away, leaving her scared.

Surveillance footage showed Polanco placing his right arm around the girl’s neck and pulling her away from the public, according to the report.

The victim and a witness also positively identified Polanco as the person involved.

Polanco was arrested Monday and transported to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Main Jail. He faces charges of kidnapping to inflict bodily harm or terrorize a victim and battery causing bodily harm.

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