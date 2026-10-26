MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - King tides brought more flooding to South Florida following a soggy weekend across the region.

Monday morning, 7News cameras captured flooding from the high tide along Collins Avenue in Miami Beach.

A wind advisory begins at 11 a.m. on Monday for Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

A coastal flood warning remains in effect for Miami-Dade and Broward, as well as the upper Florida Keys, with a coastal flood advisory in place for the lower Florida Keys.

There is also a gale warning for South Florida’s waters and a high rip current risk.

A local artist showing off his work on Collins Avenue told 7News why he’s braving the standing water and windy conditions.

“I’ve just been watching the high tide come up every year because of global warming, and as sculptor I make artwork about global warming, so I figured I might as well put them right [on this flooded sidewalk] where the rising sea levels are coming up into our city,” he said. “I’m just trying to raise awareness so that the city of Miami Beach takes more action and we stop emitting the greenhouse gas emissions that cause global warming.”

North of the county line, Hollywood has seen strong, gusty winds all morning, as well as high tides at around 9 a.m., creating flooding on the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk.

The city installed an orange barrier to try to prevent the water from coming over and onto the Broadwalk, but the powerful winds are helping push the seawater up and over.

The conditions near the ocean oftentimes coincide with the condition of roadways, because when the water rises, the water on the roads has nowhere to go.

7News cameras on Sunday night captured drivers in Hollywood slowing down as they drove around flooded roads.

The winds have helped push more water toward the shore, paired with a full moon that drives some of the highest tides of the year.

In Miami, water covered streets near Northeast 79th Street and Tenth Avenue on Sunday.

Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park in Key Biscayne also saw significant flooding during the weekend.

People who live in coastal communities are familiar with this season.

“Water comes up, like, in the back streets all the time, so most of the time it’s learning where to park your car,” said Brooke Reed, a restaurant server on the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk.

Businesses along the Broadwalk have already put up their defenses: sandbags out front and windows boarded up to prepare for what could come.

“I live on the beach, but there are places I go when the king tide comes in that I would leave the beach,” said resident Booker Copeland.

Copeland has lived on Hollywood Beach for 10 years. This year, he said he plans on staying during the strong tide season.

“I think the people who are vacationing, then they have the problem,” said Copeland. “‘Cause it’s problematic, they’re not used to this.”

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.