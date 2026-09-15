MIAMI (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood overnight, sending two young men to the hospital, police said.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting in front of Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen, a club and restaurant along Northwest 24th Avenue, off Second Avenue, at around 12:10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Witness Landen Turner described the chaos that unfolded outside the business.

“All I saw was people running into the store and then running down the street,” he said. “And then I come out, and there’s two men shot.”

Area resident Carl Kleinschrodt said he heard gunshots.

“I heard three gunshots. I definitely was nervous, but I also knew I was safe in my apartment,” he said.

Bystanders at the scene took out their cellphones and hit record as they documented good Samaritans and later first responders rendering aid to one of the victims who, witnesses said, was shot in the buttocks.

A good Samaritan who identified himself as Neptune said he is a manager at a neighboring restaurant. He was one of several people who tried to keep the victims alive until paramedics arrived.

Neptune told 7News that he tightened his belt around one of the injured men to try to stop the bleeding.

“When I went to the front, there was a young man in the floor, kind of bleeding out his backside. I took off my belt to help apply pressure,” said Neptune. “They had a couple people holding him down, but he was kinda like moving a lot, so I put my belt around him and then fastened it to make sure that the bleeding could stop.”

Another good Samaritan gave one of the victims the shirt off his back to use as a tourniquet.

Meanwhile, others at the scene spoke with the victims to keep them awake.

“The one with the bullet wound in his buttocks, he didn’t look too well. He was kinda like going in and out,” said Neptune. “He was a young kid, too. I think he’s not even 20 years old.”

Witnesses dialed 911, and Neptune said officers arrived shortly after.

“And then that’s when we called the cops, the cops came around, and then at that moment, that’s when I left the situation to the professionals,” said Neptune.

One of the victims, both believed to be in their early 20s, was later seen walking around, as it appears he was just grazed by a bullet, while the other victim remained on the ground.

The restaurant later released a statement on the incident:

“Our thoughts are with those who were injured, their loved ones, and everyone impacted by this incident. Dukunoo is fully cooperating with law enforcement as they investigate the circumstances surrounding what occurred.”

Paramedics transported both men to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition. Authorities said one of those men is now in critical condition as of Tuesday afternoon.

Back at the scene, detectives spoke with witnesses as crime scene technicians took photos and collected evidence. A police K-9 was seen briefly in the area as well.

“Unfortunate, especially that it’s a Monday, you know what I mean? I wouldn’t expect this to happen on a Monday,” said Neptune.

Police chatter indicates the gunman may still be on the run.

“Looking for a Black male, He’s 5 [feet], 9 [nine inches tall], wearing a caramel sweater and black pants, last seen westbound on 25th Street on foot,” said a dispatcher in radio transmissions.

Investigators said the circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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