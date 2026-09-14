MIAMI (WSVN) - Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was spotted at a Miami-Dade courthouse reporting for jury duty.

The billionaire mogul was seen exiting the Metro Justice Building on Monday morning following his dismissal from court. He smiled and waved to the cameras before heading into a black SUV. He did not take questions.

Bezos has lived on Indian Creek Island near Miami since 2023.

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