NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 10-year-old girl who was struck while riding an electric bicycle by a driver who fled the scene has died in the hospital, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office detectives confirmed on late Thursday morning that the young victim succumbed to her injuries at Ryder Trauma Center one day after he and a boy who was also riding the e-bike were rushed to the hospital.

According to investigators, the two juveniles were riding along Northwest 117th Street. when the car’s driver was making a left turn from Seventh Avenue and collided with the e-bike, at around 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

One witness told 7News that the motorist kept going, stopped at the other side of the block and looked at the victims before driving off.

Paramedics with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived moments later, loaded both patients onto stretchers and transported them to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Detectives have not provided further details about the injured boy, who remains in the hospital, as they continue their investigation.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

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