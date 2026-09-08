WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An FIU student was arrested after police said he sent sexually explicit videos and arranged to meet someone he believed was a 15-year-old at his residence in FIU student housing.

Jose Pablo Inostroza-Ibanez was arrested Sunday after an independent adult investigator posing as a teenager contacted authorities following their encounter.

The investigator was using Grindr when Inostroza-Ibanez contacted the account.

Police said he continued communicating after being told the person was 15, and the conversation later moved to Snapchat.

Investigators said Inostroza-Ibanez sent sexually explicit videos and invited the person to his residence at FIU’s University Apartments.

Police said he provided instructions on how to access the property and remained in contact as the purported teen traveled there.

The independent investigator arrived at the property posing as the teen and encountered Inostroza-Ibanez. FIU Police then responded and conducted an investigation.

Inostroza-Ibanez was taken into custody and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

He faces charges of using a computer to solicit a child for sexual conduct, traveling to meet a minor, attempted lewd and lascivious conduct and two counts of electronically transmitting material harmful to a minor.

A judge found probable cause and set bond at $17,500

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