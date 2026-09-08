MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Gardens Police are searching for their K-9 partner after the dog bolted from a patrol vehicle Monday night and was later seen on surveillance video being struck by a car.

K-9 Gael went missing at approximately 9:35 p.m. in the 200 block of NW 195th Street, where a K-9 officer had responded to a business alarm.

When the officer opened the rear door of her patrol vehicle, Gael immediately ran eastbound across NW 2nd Avenue and did not respond to her commands.

All available Miami Gardens Police units, with assistance from Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Aviation, conducted an extensive search with no results.

On Tuesday, investigators obtained surveillance footage showing Gael being struck by a vehicle after fleeing the scene.

Despite being struck, the dog continued moving eastbound.

Officers are actively canvassing the surrounding area.

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