TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles will begin issuing redesigned driver licenses and identification cards featuring updated security measures and historic state symbols starting tomorrow, Sept. 30, officials announced Tuesday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the rollout Tuesday during a Florida Cabinet meeting at the Florida State Capitol in Tallahassee. The new credentials will be available at service centers statewide starting Sept. 30 and can be ordered online through MyDMVPortal.flhsmv.gov by early November.

The front of the credential showcases Castillo de San Marcos in St. Augustine, the oldest masonry fortress in the continental United States. The design incorporates an orange as the “O” in “Florida,” features a Florida manatee in the bottom left corner, and embeds a Florida alligator inside the REAL ID star in the top right corner.

The back of the card displays Space Shuttle Discovery, which completed 39 missions and spent 365 days in space before its final landing in Florida on March 9, 2011. It also features the motto “Let Us Alone” from Florida’s first unofficial state flag, which was presented to Gov. William D. Moseley at his inauguration.

The updated design includes an image of the state seal as an enhanced security feature and adds a “Temporary Non-Domiciled” designation for Commercial Driver Licenses and Commercial Learner’s Permits.

The credential includes designations for lifetime sportsman’s, boater, freshwater, saltwater and hunting licenses, as well as designations for Veteran, organ donor, deaf/hard of hearing and developmentally disabled.

Florida residents are not required to replace their current driver license or identification card immediately. All existing credentials remain valid until their scheduled expiration dates and will be phased out over time.

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