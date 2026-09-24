HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A patient from a hospital in Hialeah was taken into custody after, authorities said, he carjacked a woman and took off in her car, weaving in and out of traffic and hitting several vehicles, including a police cruiser, until the intense pursuit came to an end nearly six miles away.

The carjacking took place outside Palmetto General Hospital, located at 2001 W 68th St., Thursday morning.

According to Hialeah Police, the man was reportedly at the hospital to undergo a medical evaluation under a Baker Act order when he left the premises shortly after he arrived.

Once in the parking lot, detectives said, he approached the victim, forced himself into her black Nissan Sentra and drove away, striking another vehicle as he fled.

“Basically a guy running, a guy running from the cops, and then all of a sudden I thought he was caught by the cops, but then I realized that he had stolen the lady’s vehicle and just left the scene,” said a witness.

7Skyforce hovered above first responders as officers canvassed the area. One officer was seen taking pictures of what appear to be injuries to the victim’s left arm in the parking lot of the hospital.

Just before 1 p.m., officers spotted the Sentra in the area of 65th Street and 17th Avenue, and the subject took off, leading police in a high-speed pursuit across Hialeah and into Northwest Miami-Dade.

At one point, Florida Highway Patrol troopers attempted Precision Immobilization Technique maneuvers three times, but the driver of the Sentra kept on going after the impacts, striking a Hialeah Police cruiser at one point.

It wasn’t until a fifth PIT maneuver was performed when troopers and officers were able to end the pursuit near Northwest 79th Street and 17th Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The subject, still in hospital scrubs, was taken out of the car and placed in handcuffs by officers and troopers with guns drawn.

Hialeah Fire Rescue officials said they assessed the owner of the Sentra and took her into the hospital for evaluation and treatment.

It remains unclear what charges the subject will face, as authorities continue to investigate this chaotic series of events.

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