POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Family members of a 47-year-old woman detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement are calling for her release and hoping that she can soon return home to her children.

Loved ones gathered on Tuesday near Sirena Prosper’s Pompano Beach business, where they say ICE agents took her into custody last week in front of her children.

“Day by day they’re asking if their mother is coming back home, but answers can’t be answered due to the fact that we don’t know the circumstances,” said Alexandra Francois, Sirena’s cousin.

Since her arrest, Sirena has remained under ICE custody, and her family says they are working with an attorney to try to release her.

According to family members, Sirena came to the U.S. when she was seven months old and is originally from the Bahamas.

“She’s a mother, a business owner, and deeply rooted member of her community,” said Francois.

During Tuesday’s vigil, Sirena told 7News in a phone interview from an ICE facility in Louisiana that she is grateful for the community’s support.

“I’m happy that I have supporters, family, friends that are fighting for me,” Sirena said. “My hope is that I can return home to my kids, my family.”

According to ICE, Sirena was arrested during an enforcement operation in Pompano Beach. Agents say the 47-year-old has an “extensive criminal record, including convictions for burglary of a residence, resisting an officer, larceny, and burglary. Prosper entered the country legally and adjusted, but on January 9, 2002, was issued a final order of removal by an immigration judge.”

Sirena disputes ICE’s characterization of her criminal history.

“No, I’m not a criminal. I have one charge, and that was 25 years ago, and I did my duty. I did my time,” she said.

Her family tells 7News the U.S. is the only home she knows, and they are asking elected officials to intervene and bring her back home.

“We’ve been trying to fight a good fight. We need to get her home, and we asked the senator and the congressman. If they can help, call [Department of Homeland Security,] keep Sirena home,” said Monique Prosper, the woman’s cousin.

ICE says Sirena will remain in its custody until she is removed from the United States.

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