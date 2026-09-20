MIAMI (WSVN) - A 17-year-old is dead following a shooting that occurred in Miami and prompted a heavy law enforcement presence as investigators searched for clues.

According to City of Miami Police, the incident happened in the area of Northwest 23rd Court and 38th Street in the Allapattah neighborhood, at around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, crews were sent after they received a report of a 17-year-old with an “alleged gunshot wound.”

He was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in extremely critical condition.

However, police said the teen later died from his injuries.

Fire rescue officials also said that a 45-year-old woman was taken to the hospital to be evaluated, but she was not injured.

The relationship between the two remains unclear.

Investigators remained at the scene throughout Saturday to discover the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The neighborhood was blocked off with multiple layers of crime scene tape while investigators placed evidence markers and took pictures around the neighborhood.

Police have not released the identity of the teen who was killed as of Sunday morning.

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