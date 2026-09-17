SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade, prompting a heavy law enforcement presence and a brief lockdown of a nearby middle school.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fire Rescue units were seen responding to the 15700 block of Southwest 140th Street, around two blocks away from Jorge Mas Canosa Middle School. A mobile command unit was also on the scene.

According to MDSO, a Florida Department of Law Enforcement agent was inside his car when an individual on the street approached the car and began hitting the window. The agent got out of his car and the individual began fighting him.

Investigators said the individual threw the agent to the ground and got on top of him, leading the agent to take out his weapon and fire it, fatally striking the subject.

A City of Miami Police officer in the area, along with responding MDSO deputies, responded to the scene and provided life-saving efforts to the individual, but he was pronounced dead by paramedics a short time after.

7News cameras captured paramedics with MDFR wheeling the FDLE agent into the hospital.

Jorge Mas Canosa Middle School in Southwest Miami-Dade was temporarily placed on lockdown, Thursday morning. It has since been lifted.

The MDSO Homicide Bureau has since taken over the investigation.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.