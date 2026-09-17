MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officers found a man who escaped custody after being taken to a hospital in Miami Beach.

7Skyforce hovered over Mount Sinai Medical Center where a large police presence swarmed the area around the facility, Thursday afternoon.

“Kind of a chaotic day,” said area resident Daniel Miller.

According to a 7News source, a man that was apprehended by authorities earlier in the day was taken to the hospital after complaining about chest pain.

While at the hospital, the man managed to escape before he could be medically cleared.

Police cordoned off much of the roads around the hospital, with multiple Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office boats aiding in the search effort on the nearby waterway. Helicopters also hovered around the hospital to keep an aerial advantage in the search.

The all-out search covered several avenues of potential escape routes, including a search of each vehicle that attempted to leave the hospital.

Within an hour, officers managed to corner the man, who was unarmed, and take him back into custody, according to Miami Beach Police.

Video from outside the hospital shows the man in handcuffs moments after he was detained.

The hectic afternoon on the beach left residents vigilant of any suspicious activity.

“When I saw on 7News online that there was a prisoner that escaped,” said resident Lillian Sanchez. “I called my dad, I was like, ‘Hey, I’m outside. I don’t wanna come in alone.’ So he waited outside for me to rush in because I didn’t know where the guy was.”

“We immediately locked the doors,” said Miller.

A 7News law enforcement source has identified the suspect was 36-year-old Ejiofor Onyechi.

Upon learning Onyechi was back in custody, residents were relieved.

“I’m really happy to be safe. I didn’t have to go and triple check my doors were locked,” said Sanchez.

“We were able to go back outside, you know, it’s scary, we didn’t know what was happening. Once everything was back to normal, we were very relieved,” said Miller.

Miami Beach Police have not said why Onyechi was first arrested before he made his ill-fated escape attempt.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.