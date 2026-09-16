MIAMI (WSVN) - Months after a nurse who was injured by a patient while on the job announced her lawsuit against her employer, 7News has obtained surveillance video of the chilling attack.

Two camera angles captured emergency room nurse Yanira Eguileor and her colleagues under attack by the raging patient at Jackson Memorial Hospital on May 30.

“It was a total of three bashes to the head, and he threw me to the floor. I covered my face with my hands,” said Eguileor.

Eguileor said the man, identified as Wenyou Rubin, put his sights on her when she defended a colleague who had been hit.

“I heard a loud scream from one of the staff members, a female. I turned around, and this man is running after her, toward the nurse’s station. That’s when I turned around, and I went towards them, and he was about to strike her, and I said, ‘No! Don’t hit her.’ He turned around, and he punched me,” she recalled.

7News spoke to the injured nurse weeks after the brutal beating. During our interview, she revealed she decided to file a lawsuit against her employer, Jackson Memorial Hospital.

She says her colleagues rushed to her aid upon seeing her being attacked and were able to restrain the angry patient on the ground.

“The staff took me into a room and put me as a patient,” said Eguileor about the aftermath.

Video shows her being treated by her coworkers, who decided to begin conducting multiple tests and scans of her injuries.

Speaking to 7News in the aftermath, Michael Pizzi, the victim’s attorney, said the attack could’ve ended much worse.

“You’ve got nurses who could’ve been killed. So horrific, it’s hard to watch,” he said.

Pizzi said he had to file a second lawsuit to get Jackson Health System to turn over the surveillance footage of the attack. His initial civil lawsuit cites a lack of workplace security.

“Police never showed up, and security showed up after it was over and the damage was done,” said Pizzi.

In a statement, Jackson Memorial Hospital said it has:

“Four dedicated Jackson public safety specialists assigned to the Jackson Memorial Emergency Room 24 hours a day, seven days a week” in addition to “two off-duty Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies on campus at all times.”

Video shows hospital security arriving after staff had already restrained Rubin.

“It’s disgraceful,” said Pizzi.

Rubin has a pending criminal case from 2024, where he was charged with battery on an officer.

Weeks after the Jackson attack, the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office dropped the charges against Rubin in that case due to not being able to make contact with hospital staff victims immediately. Following 7News’ story on the incident, Rubin was re-charged.

Rubin’s criminal case related to this incident and Pizzi’s civil case against the hospital remain open and pending.

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