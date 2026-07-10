MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman is sharing her nursing nightmare when a brutal attack on the job turned into her becoming a patient herself.

Yanira Eguileor, a registered nurse at Jackson Memorial Hospital, said she’s still recovering from her roughest day at work.

On May 30, Eguileor was attacked by a patient within the hospital’s brand-new, $300 million-plus emergency room.

Photos show Eguileor’s enormous bruises on both her arms.

“He started punching me in the back of my head,” said Eguileor. “He punched me a total of three times.”

The patient allegedly went on a rampage and battered several medical employees, a police report states.

“He threw me to the ground, and I hit my head. Doctors and registration people and other co-workers were taking him off of me,” said Eguileor. “They took me to have CT scans of my brain, my neck, my spine, my arms.”

Yanira’s attorney, Michael Pizzi, said she’s suing Jackson Memorial Hospital, where she went from emergency room nurse to patient.

“We are suing Jackson Memorial Hospital and [Miami-Dade County] for $5 million,” said Pizzi. “Jackson Memorial Hospital did not provide any security whatsoever.”

“I didn’t see security anywhere,” said Eguileor.

Yanira said she loves her workplace, but that it needs to do better at protecting staff.

Jackson Memorial Hospital told 7News in a statement:

“Will not comment on the specific allegations because of an ongoing investigation and imminent litigation.”

Rubin Wenyou, the alleged attacker and emergency patient who’d been Baker Acted due to mental health concerns, faces a felony battery charge.

Police told the victims an official will be in contact with them to discuss the case.

“‘The State Attorney’s Office is going to contact you.’ That was June 3. No one ever contacted me…” said Eguileor.

Eguileor said she then found out her case against Wenyou was dropped in early July.

“You blew it,” said Pizzi in a message to prosecutors who he said never interviewed the victims.

“Your job was to meet with the victim and talk to her,” said Pizzi. “You have no concern whatsoever about charging a criminal who goes to a hospital and punches and kicks and beats up nurses.”

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office responded to 7News’ inquiry, stating:

“The State Attorney’s Office did not receive any response from the victims, which resulted in having to drop the case. The case can be reviewed for possible refiling upon the supplying of appropriate contact information.”

Pizzi demands that the dismissal of the case be overridden and changed, and for Wenyou to get charged all over again.

Wenyou is also dealing with a pending 2024 case where he allegedly swung a metal pole at police and had to be tased and arrested for alleged battery on a law enforcement officer.

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