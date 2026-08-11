MIAMI (WSVN) - An attorney representing a nurse that was brutally attacked by a patient at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s emergency room is demanding authorities release video after newly obtained audio reveals additional details from a second victim injured in the attack.

“Can you tell me how you became involved in this case, please?” a detective can be heard asking in the audio obtained by 7News.

“Did he punch with a closed fist or open hand?” a second investigator asked.

“Closed fist,” a woman tells the detective. “Three times, closed fist.”

The new audio reveals additional details about an attack that unfolded inside the emergency room at Jackson Memorial Hospital earlier in the year.

Yanira Eguileor, who came forward to 7News in July, was a registered nurse at the hospital. In that interview, she revealed she was viciously attacked by a man later identified as Rubin Wenyou.

“He started punching me in the back of my head,” said Eguileor during that July interview.

This new audio now offers further insight into another employee that was attacked in that incident.

“I heard the nurse saying, ‘Run, run,'” said a woman in the recordings.

That woman, identified as patient finance staffer Tisa Wolf, gave detectives details about the injuries she sustained that day.

“[He] grabbed my arm and he punched me in my arm and in my shoulder,” she told detectives.

Wenyou was arrested but had his charges dropped a month later when prosecutors admitted they couldn’t immediately contact any of the alleged victims.

A day after Eguileor’s interview with 7News, the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office announced it planned to reopen the case against him.

Eguileor’s attorney, Michael Pizzi, said his client is also suing the hospital and Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office for “stonewalling” his attempts to obtain surveillance footage and bodycam video from the day of the incident.

“We have filed a lawsuit against Jackson Memorial Hospital and the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office,” said Pizzi.

Pizzi added that the footage is a matter of public record and essential for making his case.

Democratic State Senator Barbara Sharief, who represents District 35 in Broward County and has years of experience working in the hospital, addressed the issue, saying safety and security for nurses and staff at Jackson Memorial Hospital needs to be a top priority.

“I’m a doctor of nursing practice and I’ve been in this profession for over 35 years,” said Sharief.

Even though the hospital system has said it has “four dedicated Jackson public safety specialists assigned to the Jackson Memorial Emergency Room 24 hours a day, seven days a week” in addition to “two off-duty Miami-Dade Sheriff’s office deputies on campus at all times,” Sharief said that’s not an effective way to address this lapse in security.

“They need to be stationed in a place where they can get to us quickly if we call for help,” she said. “They may have been in the hospital but they’re not — they weren’t situated in a place where they were able to get there quick enough.”

Both Jackson Memorial Hospital and MDSO have told 7News they will not comment on issues actively being litigated in court.

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