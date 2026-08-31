NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A hate-fueled tantrum at Target ends with a woman behind bars.

Investigators say 43-year-old Chyvonne Palmer attacked a Jewish teen inside the Target near Northeast 143rd Street and Biscayne Boulevard in North Miami Beach.

“Ms. Palmer, you are charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault and disorderly conduct,” said Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Rosa C. Figarola during Palmer’s bond court appearance.

Surveillance video from the store on Aug. 2 shows the alleged incident.

Police say Palmer approached the teen inside the store’s Starbucks and hit him on the head and shoulder with her phone.

According to the arrest report, “she repeatedly shouted, ‘I hate them,'” and noted that the teen “victim is Jewish and was wearing a yarmulke at the time of the incident.”

After the initial attack, Palmer is then seen raising a chair over her head, causing the teen to immediately leave the area.

As he tried to leave, Palmer appears to follow him.

Moments later, she returned to her table, carrying on with her day like normal.

Authorities later took her into custody.

In addition to battery and disorderly conduct, Palmer was charged with aggravated assault with prejudice.

The judge also ordered her to stay away from the victim and that Target location.

“You cannot go to that Target under any circumstances, do you understand, ma’am?” said Figarola.

As of Monday afternoon, Palmer remains in custody. Court records show the judge set her bond at $12,750.

The State Attorney’s Office’s Hate Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.

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