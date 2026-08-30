MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A community in mourning honored the lives of a mother and daughter killed by a lightning strike.

The sudden death occurred last Sunday when the family of four was at a family home in Margate for dinner.

Kenya and her daughter, Kennedi Rose Glasgow, were outside the home when lightning struck, hitting both of them.

Kennedi’s twin sister, Kensely, remained inside the car at the time of the strike and had no injuries. Kenya’s husband, Kameron, was just feet away. He said he felt some of it.

Kenya and Kennedi were rushed to separate hospitals, but sadly they both succumbed to their injuries.

Nearly a week later, Kameron, neighbors, and loved ones gathered to remember the two lives taken too soon.

“I want to thank you guys so much for taking time out of your night to come here and support my cousin for his wife and his daughter,” said a family member.

Kameron said Kensely is now playing alone in the wake of her twin sister’s death. He believes her young age is likely helping her cope.

“Kensely is always going to be Kensely regardless of whatever is going on. She’s two. She wants to have fun,” he said.

The community came together on Saturday as they wrapped their arms around the grief-stricken family.

“I’m going to miss both of them so much. I’m going to miss them at our family brunches, family dinners. Kenya making wild drinks for us and we had to taste them,” said the family member.

As for Kameron, he said he will remember his little girl as someone with a lot of personality in a little body, and he’ll remember his wife as one-of-a-kind.

“As far as Kenya goes, words can’t describe her…Always make sure you’re ok…Before himself, always butt to guys if you have someone like that in your life, hold them tight because they are one in a million,” said Kameron.

According to the National Weather Service, lightning can strike up to 25 miles away from a storm. These “bolts from the blue” can happen even if it’s not raining where you are. Residents are advised that if they hear thunder, they should go indoors, as they are close enough to be struck by lightning.

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