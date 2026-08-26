NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 36-year-old woman was arrested after investigators said they uncovered more than $1.7 million worth of counterfeit merchandise that she was selling through social media.

According to a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office arrest report, investigators began looking into Liudmila Perez Labrada after receiving a Crime Stoppers tip that counterfeit merchandise was being stored and sold from a Miami-Dade home.

Detectives linked Perez Labrada to an Instagram page called “Elegance and Glamour.”

Investigators conducted several undercover purchases, including Louis Vuitton and Gucci handbags and Alo clothing. Brand representatives later determined the merchandise was counterfeit.

Detectives also reviewed Zelle records connected to Perez Labrada and said they found more than 570 deposits totaling over $112,000 between November 2025 and April 2026.

In July, detectives searched Perez Labrada’s home and a storage unit and said they found large amounts of merchandise bearing the names of brands including Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Chanel, Dior, Prada and Alo Yoga.

One room inside the home was set up like a retail store, according to the report.

Investigators said approximately 2,300 seized items were confirmed to be counterfeit and would have had a retail value of about $1.74 million if authentic.

Perez Labrada was arrested Tuesday at her workplace and charged with counterfeiting goods or services involving 1,000 or more items or $20,000 or more.

A judge found probable cause and set her bond at $7,500.

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