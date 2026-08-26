NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were arrested after police said they burglarized the Coral Gables home of a married couple who were killed in a helicopter crash in Kenya while on vacation.

According to a Coral Gables Police arrest report, the couple left for vacation Aug. 12 and arranged for their housekeeper to check on their home daily.

Police said both homeowners were killed in an accident Aug. 19.

Investigators said the home remained intact following their deaths, but sometime between Aug. 20 and Aug. 22, burglars entered the residence, ransacked it and stole personal and business documents, jewelry, electronics and artwork.

Police said a 2023 Land Rover Range Rover and a 2020 Porsche Taycan were also stolen from the home.

The housekeeper discovered the burglary when she returned Aug. 23, according to the report.

Investigators tracked a stolen MacBook and the Range Rover to the area of a home along Northwest 195th Terrace.

Officers later found both stolen vehicles nearby.

Officers obtained a search warrant and found 24-year-old Melany Perdomo in an upstairs bedroom, the report states.

Police said co-defendant Geybert Garcia attempted to hide in a second-floor bedroom closet and did not comply with officers’ commands.

During the search, investigators said they recovered documents belonging to the victims, the Range Rover’s key fob and several valuable pieces of artwork.

Among the recovered property was a sculpture valued at more than $500,000, according to the report.

Police also said they found multiple identification documents and items consistent with producing or altering fraudulent identification.

Perdomo and Garcia were arrested and charged with burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, grand theft of a vehicle and first-degree grand theft of property valued at more than $100,000.

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