MIAMI (WSVN) - The South Florida community is grieving the loss of several residents in the wake of a helicopter crash in northern Kenya on Wednesday morning.

Officials said seven people died when a tour chopper went down, killing the pilot and six others on board.

As investigators probe the crash, new details have revealed their identity and that four of them called Florida home.

Forty-two-year-old Roger Duarte was among those killed. The founder of George Stone Crabs out of Coral Gables is remembered as a loving husband and father by those who knew him.

Another local victim, 42-year-old Adam Hlavaty and his husband, 55-year-old Henry Parra. Both were residents of Coral Gables.

Across the state, many are mourning the loss of 55-year-old Jose Suarez, the president and general manager of Telemundo 31 in Orlando and 49 in Tampa and Telemundo Ft. Myers-Naples, who was identified as another tragedy in the crash.

In a statement, NBCU News Group said in part: “…He brought energy, humor, warmth and a strong sense of purpose to his work, and his impact was felt far beyond the stations he led…Our hearts are with his loved ones, and with all of José’s colleagues and friends across NBCUniversal who are grieving this terrible loss.”

The pilot was from Kenya and two other victims were from Ecuador.

Following the tragic crash, helicopter company Lady Lori said in a statement: “Our deepest sympathies are with the guests, crew, their families and loved one and all those affected by this tragic accident.”

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