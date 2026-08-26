HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An armed man caught on camera breaking into a Hallandale Beach home and stealing from a child’s room is now in custody, according to police.

The Hallandale Beach Police Department say they’ve made an arrest in connection to an armed home invasion that happened near the 1000 block of Southwest Third Avenue on Sunday.

According to police, the suspect, who has been identified as Rashad Corouthers, managed to gain access to the home through a broken window that was being covered with plywood at the time.

Surveillance video from inside the home appears to show Corouthers rummaging through items inside a child’s bedroom, stuffing several things inside of a grocery store bag.

As Corouthers kept ransacking the home, the two children who lived at the home returned to find the intruder inside.

Investigators say Corouthers brandished a firearm at the children, aged 10 and 12, and ordering them to leave before running out of the home in another direction.

The young children ran to their parents, who were outside in the driveway.

Authorities say they tracked Corouthers down by utilizing GPS monitoring data, which placed him at the home around the time of the alleged incident.

Records show Corouthers was previously convicted of a felony.

He now faces a slew of charges, including armed home invasion, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

7News reached out to the family from that home but they did not wish to speak.

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